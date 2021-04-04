Kazakhstan reports over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,054 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 68 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Five areas in Kazakhstan recorded three-digit number of daily infections with Almaty at top with 572 new COVID-19 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 476 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Almaty region is third with 278 fresh COVID-19 cases. 109 coronavirus cases were reported in West Kazakhstan region. Atyrau region rounds out the top-5 as it logged 100 fresh daily infections.

84 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, 82 – in Aktobe region, 63 – in Shymkent city, 46 – in Akmola region, 41 – in Pavlodar region, 38 – in Kyzylorda region, 37 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 26 – in Turkestan region, 25 – Zhambyl region, 24 – in Mangistau, and 18 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, Kazakhstan detected 253,107 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.