Kazakhstan reports over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases
Five areas in Kazakhstan recorded three-digit number of daily infections with Almaty at top with 572 new COVID-19 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 476 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Almaty region is third with 278 fresh COVID-19 cases. 109 coronavirus cases were reported in West Kazakhstan region. Atyrau region rounds out the top-5 as it logged 100 fresh daily infections.
84 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, 82 – in Aktobe region, 63 – in Shymkent city, 46 – in Akmola region, 41 – in Pavlodar region, 38 – in Kyzylorda region, 37 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 26 – in Turkestan region, 25 – Zhambyl region, 24 – in Mangistau, and 18 – in North Kazakhstan region.
In total, Kazakhstan detected 253,107 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.