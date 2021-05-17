EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:38, 17 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,089 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, leads in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 549 cases. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 346 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 284.

    153 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Akmola region. Almaty region reported 125 new COVID-19 cases.

    97 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 87 – in Pavlodar region, 86 – in Shymkent city, 77 – in Atyrau region, 74 – in East Kazakhstan region, 50 – in Aktobe region, 39 – in Mangistau region, 32 – in Zhambyl region, 32 – in Kostanay region, 30 – in Turkestan region,16 – in Kyzylorda region, and 12 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    In total, 360,193 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!