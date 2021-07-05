Kazakhstan reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 3,031 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The number of daily infections registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sutlan, climbed to 799. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 499 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of cases – 396.

196 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mangistau region, 186 – in West Kazakhstan region, 161 – in Shymkent city, 149 – in Atyrau region, 130 – in Akmola region, 92 – in Almaty region, 87 – in Pavlodar region, 69 - Aktobe region, 66 - in East Kazakhstan region, 57 – in Zhambyl region, 54 – in Kostanay region, 45 – in Turkestan region, 33 – in Kyzylorda region and 12 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has confirmed 436,962 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.