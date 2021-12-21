EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:43, 21 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports over 350 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 369 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 74. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 70 fresh daily infections. North Kazakhstan region has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 50.

    44 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 39 – in Akmola region, 31 – in Almaty city, 14 – in East Kazakhstan region, 11 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Kostanay region, 6 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Turkestan region, and 2 – in West Kazakhstan region.

    To date, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 983,663 since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!