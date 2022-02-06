Kazakhstan reports over 4,800 new COVID-19 cases
Almaty city reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 1,273. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 632 new daily infections. Pavlodar region has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 467. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases – 412.
391 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 360 – in Akmola region, 297 – in North Kazakhstan region, 294 – in Almaty region, 196 – in West Kazakhstan region, 188 – in East Kazakhstan region, 83 – in Aktobe region, 79 – in Atyrau region, 52 – in Shymkent city, 51 – in Zhambyl region, 22 – in Mangistau region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, and 11 – in Turkestan region.
To date, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 1,270,954 since the start of the pandemic.