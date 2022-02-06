Kazakhstan reports over 4,800 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 4,826 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 1,273. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 632 new daily infections. Pavlodar region has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 467. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases – 412.

391 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 360 – in Akmola region, 297 – in North Kazakhstan region, 294 – in Almaty region, 196 – in West Kazakhstan region, 188 – in East Kazakhstan region, 83 – in Aktobe region, 79 – in Atyrau region, 52 – in Shymkent city, 51 – in Zhambyl region, 22 – in Mangistau region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, and 11 – in Turkestan region.

To date, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 1,270,954 since the start of the pandemic.