Kazakhstan reports over 4 thou COVID-19 cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 4,024 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 931. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 581 cases. Nur-Sultan city is third in terms of the number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections - 320.

Aktobe region has reported 300 daily coronavirus cases, Almaty region – 290, Pavlodar region – 220, Akmola region – 203, Mangistau region – 183, Kostanay region – 176, East Kazakhstan region – 167, Shymkent city – 160, and Atyrau region – 130.

98 more infections have been logged in West Kazakhstan region, 79 in Kyzylorda region, 75 in Zhambyl region, 72 in North Kazakhstan region, and 39 in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 832,248 coronavirus cases.