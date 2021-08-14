Kazakhstan reports over 400 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 408 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

218 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, 21 deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 65,306 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 56,741 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,016 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 7,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 679,832 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 560,373 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.