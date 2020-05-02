Kazakhstan reports over 70 new coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has surpassed the mark of 3,600, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Another 74 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered nationwide, including 16 in Nur-Sultan city, 26 in Almaty city, 1 in Akmola region, 15 in Atyrau region, 10 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 4 in Aktobe region.

A total of 3,671 coronavirus cases have so far been reported across Kazakhstan, including 669 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,176 cases in Almaty city, 204 cases in Shymkent city, 100 cases in Akmola region, 122 cases in Aktobe region, 142 cases in Almaty region, 161 cases in Atyrau region, 23 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 140 cases in Zhambyl region, 163 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 152 cases in Karaganda region, 50 cases in Kostanay region, 208 cases in Kyzylorda region, 57 cases in Mangistau region, 146 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 128 cases in Turkestan region.

922 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 25 people have died in Kazakhstan.