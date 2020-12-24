Kazakhstan reports over 750 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 754 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 149,462, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 118. Almaty city has the second highest number of fresh daily infections – 90.

East Kazakhstan region has registered 66 new COVID-19 cases, Kostanay region – 65, North Kazakhstan region 63, Almaty region – 60, Pavlodar region – 60, Atyrau region – 59, Akmola region – 57, Karaganda region – 35, West Kazakhstan region – 27, Mangistau region – 18, Zhambyl region – 15, Turkestan region – 8, Shymkent city -7, Aktobe region – 4, Kyzylorda region – 2.