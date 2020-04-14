Kazakhstan reports over 80 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 88 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, including 75 new cases in Almaty city, 4 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 3 new cases in Turkestan region, 3 new cases in Zhambyl region, 1 new case in Atyrau region and 1 new case in Karaganda region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, there are 1179 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 264 cases in Nur-Sultan, 346 cases in Almaty city, 78 cases in Karaganda region, 73 cases in Akmola region, 63 cases in Atyrau region, 49 cases in Zhambyl region, 39 cases in Shymkent city, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 22 cases in Almaty region, 11 cases in Aktobe region, 26 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 10 cases in Pavlodar region, 10 cases in Mangistau region, 119 cases in Kyzylorda region, 11 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 47 cases in Turkestan region, and 3 cases in Kostanay region.

As of today, 14 people died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.