Kazakhstan reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases
According to the updated statistics, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the highest number of daily infections for the second day straight – this time 137. Ranked second is Almaty city with 105 fresh COVID-19 cases. 79 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Pavlodar region. The fourth highest number of new infections was recorded in Akmola region – 70.
66 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region, 64 – in Almaty region, 64 – in Kostanay region, 48 – in East Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 39 – in Atyrau region, 30 – in North Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Shymkent city, 12 in Aktobe region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, and 5 – in Mangistau region.
In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 212,018 cases of the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.