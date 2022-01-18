Kazakhstan reports over 9,600 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 9,698 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 3,702. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 1,371 fresh daily infections. Almaty city has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 1,198.

538 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 378 – in Akmola region, 375 – in Pavlodar region, 320 – in Almaty region, 310 – in Shymkent city, 285 – in Aktobe region, 259 – in Zhambyl region, 216 – in Mangistau region,

169 – in East Kazakhstan region, 151 – in West Kazakhstan region, 143 – in Kyzylorda region, 129 – in North Kazakhstan region, 121 – in Turkestan region, and 33 – in Kostanay region.

To date, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 1,071,130 since the start of the pandemic.