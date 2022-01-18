EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:41, 18 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports over 9,600 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 9,698 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 3,702. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 1,371 fresh daily infections. Almaty city has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 1,198.

    538 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 378 – in Akmola region, 375 – in Pavlodar region, 320 – in Almaty region, 310 – in Shymkent city, 285 – in Aktobe region, 259 – in Zhambyl region, 216 – in Mangistau region,

    169 – in East Kazakhstan region, 151 – in West Kazakhstan region, 143 – in Kyzylorda region, 129 – in North Kazakhstan region, 121 – in Turkestan region, and 33 – in Kostanay region.

    To date, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 1,071,130 since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!