    08:27, 20 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports rise in daily COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,959 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,321,453, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of Covid-19 spread informs via Telegram.

    Of them, 586 are in Nur-Sultan, 597 – in Almaty, 105 – in Shymkent, 26 – in Akmola region, 21 – in Aktobe region, 67 – in Almaty region, 64 – in Zhetysu region, 36 – in Atyrau region, 19 – in East Kazakhstan region, 27 – in Abai region, 57 – in Zhambyl region, 34 – in West Kazakhstan region, 160 – in Karaganda region, 26 – in Ulytau region, 22 – in Kostanay region, 44 – in Kyzylorda region, 21 – in Mangistau region, 15 – in Pavlodar region, 16 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 16 – in Turkistan region.


