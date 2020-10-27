Kazakhstan reports slight drop in new COVID-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of coronavirus-like pneumonia cases in the last 24 hours fell to 10 across Kazakhstan, compared to 26 on Monday, Kazinform reports.

17 patients have been cured and one patient died from the COVID-like pneumonia in the country.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 36,931 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 28,548 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has already claimed 395 lives countrywide.