Kazakhstan reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan has added 71 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 108,177. It marked a slight increase from 62 cases reported on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Of the newly identified infections, East Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan city reported the biggest number 18 and 14, respectively.

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Almaty city, 1 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Pavlodar region, and 9 – in North Kazakhstan region.