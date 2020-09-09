Kazakhstan reports stabilization in COVID-19 situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Health Ministry has informed that the COVID-19 situation in the country has been stabilized, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of September 9, the country has reported a total of 106,498 COVID-19 cases, including 73 recent cases the country registered over the past day. 4,810 COVID-19 patients still stay in hospitals, 100,042 or 94% of the total COVID-19 infected people have beaten the virus and been discharged from hospitals. The country’s total COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,646. Kazakhstan has also reported 28.228 COVID-19 possible cases with negative PCR test results.

According to the Health Minister, Alexey Tsoi, the strict restrictions have led to 6 and 6.6 times reduction in hospital beds and intensive care beds, respectively since July 5.

Other figures include a 5.5-fold drop of ambulance calls relating to the COVID-19 infection, and a 7.6-time increase in mobile crews as clinics switched to home-based care.

The minister also added that the Federal Office of Public Health has removed Kazakhstan from the list of country arriving from which Swiss citizens are required to go into quarantine.