Kazakhstan representatives to take part in International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan

Representatives of Kazakhstan will take part in the International Astronautical Congress in Baku, advisor to the President of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Dominique Tilmans said during a press conference at the meeting of the 13th international session of the IAF, Trend.az reports.

According to her, the meeting, which was held in Baku, was very interesting and important from the point of view of the space industry.

"Tomorrow, that is, on the first day of the International Astronautical Congress, representatives from Kazakhstan will arrive in Baku. We will be glad to see them at this event," Tilmans said.

The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law with the support of the International Astronautical Federation.

The history of the International Astronautics Congress in Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. Thus, on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research - Penetration of Science and Technology", thus Baku became the first city in South Caucasus where this event was organized. And on October 25-29, 2019, Baku won the right to host the most prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, DC. Thus, the 74th International Astronautics Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance", organized by Azerbaijan's space agency Azercosmos, will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.