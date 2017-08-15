Kazakhstan, Republic of Fiji discuss prospects of bilateral coop in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan has met today with Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation in various spheres, including economy, tourism, science and education. Sagintayev and Bainimarama also touched upon potential directions of export-import operations between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Fiji.



It bears to remind that the National Day of the Republic of Fiji at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 with the participation of Prime Minister Bainimarama is planned to be held on August 16.