Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea hold consultations on consular issues

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The foreign ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea have held the 5th round of consultations on consular issues, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Tauboldy Umbetbayev, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry, led the Kazakh delegation at the consultations in Seoul.



The sides discussed the most pressing issues in consular ties, including illegal migration and ways to tackle it, protecting the rights of citizens of both countries and more.



