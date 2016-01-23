Kazakhstan responds adequately to global challenges - political expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has presented his vision of Kazakhstan's future in his latest article "The National Plan - Road to Kazakhstan's dream", believes political expert Arman Yeshmuratov.

"For us it is very important to respond to global challenges adequately. Kazakhstan is on the brink of grandiose events. We are moving forward straight to Kazakhstan's dream," the political expert told Kazinform correspondent.

Mr. Yeshmuratov stressed that the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" and the Nurly Zhol program will enable Kazakhstan to overcome all difficulties.

The political expert also believes that snap elections to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament, is an adequate response to the upcoming challenges.

"It is of paramount importance to hold transparent election campaign and, then, focus on the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps"," he said in conclusion.