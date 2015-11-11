Kazakhstan restores access to LiveJournal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM LifeJournal resumed its functioning in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Communication and Information Committee of the Investment and Development Ministry.

The access to LiveJournal blog-platform was restored after the website administration fulfilled the decisions of the Kazakh court on removing some posts from the portal. The representatives of LiveJournal informed of removing the materials propagating terrorism and religious extremism and those containing public appeals to carry out acts of terrorism and assemble explosive devices. Recall that the Saryarka court of Astana decided to ban the access to the LiveJournal beginning from August 20, 2011. The Communication and Information Committee took a decision to resume the access to the web-resource in Kazakhstan territory since November 11, 2015. LiveJournal plans also to open its representative office in Kazakhstan to develop Kazakhstani segment of the blog-platform. LiveJournal is a popular social networking service based in San Francisco, California, where Internet users can keep a blog, journal or diary.