Kazakhstan resumed flights to Antalya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Investments and Development lifted prohibition on operation of flights to Antalya, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Kaisar Zhumabaiuly told Kazinform.

At the Prime Minister's instruction, the Ministry has held a number of consultations and talks with Turkish aviation authorities as well as with airline companies and tour operators of the two countries.



"Following the talks, the Ministry decided to resume flights between Kazakhstan and Antalya. As for other directions, information will be provided later," said Zhumabaiuly.