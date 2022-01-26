Kazakhstan resumes int’l air service with 25 countries, flies to 76 destinations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today Kazakhstan resumed international air service with 25 countries. 257 flights are performed per week, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry informs.

Almost all international flights to Kazakhstan are resumed. Domestic and international air carriers flying to and from Kazakhstan continue their full services on the schedules posted on their official websites.

Kazakhstan flies to 25 states operating 257 flights per week, it said in a statement. It flies to 76 destinations at large.

Taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country all the sanitary requirements are strictly observed onboard.