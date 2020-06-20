EN
    Kazakhstan resumes international air service

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 20 Kazakhstan resumes international flights to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand, Georgia and Japan, Kazinform reports.

    In conformity with decision of the interdepartmental commission for prevention and spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of June 11, 2020, as recommended by the Healthcare Ministry, and taking into account the epidemiological situation according to the WHO chart on June 20, 2020, Kazakhstan recommences international air service to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand, Georgia and Japan.

    A plane is expected to leave today from Nur-Sultan for Istanbul.


