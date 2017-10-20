Kazakhstan retains 28th position in UEFA Country Ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has retained its position in the UEFA Country Ranking after FC Astana defeated Maccabi Tel-Aviv F.C. (4-0) in a Europa League match, according to Sports.kz.

For the last five seasons, the overall coefficient of our country is 16.875. Given that, Kazakhstan ranks 28th between Norway (27th) with 16.925 points and Serbia (29th) with 16.250 points.

The top three are Spain (93.998), England (67.891), and Italy (66.249).