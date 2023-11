ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan snubbed in 38th place with 9,125 points in the UEFA coefficient rankings, Kazinform cites KazFootball.kz.

The top-10 of the countries in the UEFA coefficient rankings:

England – 88,928

Spain – 75,927

Germany – 69,552

The Netherlands – 52,100

France – 51,914

Portugal – 46,649

Belgium – 34,400

Scotland – 30,450

Austria – 28.600