Kazakhstan retains its position in Asian Games medal standings

Yesterday Kazakhstan won four medals at the now-running Asian Summer Games in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh sportsmen added one silver and three bronze medals to the country’s medal tally. As of now Kazakhstan ranks 13th in the overall medal count with five gold, 11 silver and 35 bronze medals.

Hosts continue its dominance in the medal tally with 314 medals, followed by Japan and South Korea.