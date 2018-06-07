EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:45, 07 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan retains its spot in FIFA World Ranking

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of national teams for June has been published, Sportinform reports.

    The Kazakhstan National Football Team has retained its 117th position between Namibia and Zimbabwe.

    Germany still tops the ranking, while Brazil and Belgium rank second and third, respectively.

    The world ranking

    1 (1) Germany - 1558 points
    2 (2). Brazil - 1431
    3 (3). Belgium - 1298
    4 (4). Portugal - 1274
    5 (5). Argentina - 1241
    6 (6). Switzerland - 1199
    7 (7). France - 1198
    8 (10). Poland - 1183
    9 (9). Chile - 1135
    10 (8). Spain - 1126

     

    Sport Football
