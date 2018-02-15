EN
    10:07, 15 February 2018

    Kazakhstan retains its spot in PyeongChang medal tally with Germany on top

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is ranked 19th in the medal tally of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, Kazinform reports.

    To date, Germany tops the PyeongChang medal standings with 7 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

    Coming in second is the Netherlands with 5 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

    The U.S. has elbowed aside Norway and climbed to the 3rd spot with 3 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.

    Norway slid to №4 of the medals table with 3 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.

    Canada rounds out the top 5 with 3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

    It is to be recalled that Kazakhstan is represented by 46 athletes in PyeongChang. Freestyle skier Yuliya Galysheva clinched historic bronze for Kazakhstan in moguls on February 11.

