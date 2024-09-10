Kazakhstan retains top spot in 5th World Nomad Games standings

Kazakhstan retained its top spot in the medal standings following day three of the 5th World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Team Kazakhstan remains at the top of the medal standings of the 5th World Nomad Games with a total of 21 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze medals. Coming in second is Kyrgyzstan, with seven gold, nine silver and 17 bronze medals. It is followed by Uzbekistan with seven gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals.

Russia and Hungary are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the medal standings of the 5th World Nomad Games.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.