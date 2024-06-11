Kazakhstan returns KZT 90 bln of assets in 2024

A documentary film Vozvratu podlezhit (Subject to return) broadcast by Jibek Joly TV Channel reveals this year Kazakhstan recovered 90 billion tenge of assets. Next year it plans to return 235 billion tenge more. An agreement and a decision on the development of investment and social projects worth 28 billion tenge were already approved, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Chairman of the assets recovery committee of the General Prosecutor’s Office Nurdaulet Suindikov said the point at issue is the development of certain social projects. Such agreements were approved by the commission. Development of the projects began. Construction of one of the facilities, an educational and cultural center, will cost several billion tenge. The center will be socially useful and serve public interests. It will hold cultural events, performances and master classes. The key is the entry for some groups of the population will be free. It will be the socially-oriented center.

He stressed the Supreme Audit Chamber will monitor the disbursement of recovered assets.

As earlier reported, the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan made the first documentary film Vozvratu podlezhit. Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay, Justice Minister Azamat Yeskarayev, chairman of the assets recovery committee of the General Prosecutor’s Office Nurdaulet Suindikov focused on the process of assets recovery and the results achieved in the documentary.