EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:22, 27 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan returns over 80 tons of infected Azerbaijani potatoes

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - An inspection of quarantine products of high phytosanitary risk has revealed violations, according to Kazakh and the Eurasian Economic Union legislation, the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture said June 27.

    In particular, as much as 81.5 tons of potatoes imported from Azerbaijan was revealed to be partially infectious, and thus was returned back.

    Overall, 99.8 tons of quarantine products were returned back to exporting countries, including Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, trend.az reports.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!