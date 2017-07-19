Kazakhstan returns to Top 10 of European Cup season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is back in the TOP-10 teams of the European Cup season, Sports.kz reports.

Yesterday in the second qualifying round of the Champions League Astana beat Spartak Jurmala 1:1.

After this game, Kazakhstan rose from 11th to 7th place in the ranking with a total of 1,750 points.

Israel is ahead of Kazakhstan by the total coefficient of five seasons - 17,875 against 15,625.

The full Top 10 looks as follows:

1. England - 2.285 points

2. Denmark - 2,000

3. Liechtenstein - 2,000

4. Azerbaijan, - 1.875

5. Cyprus - 1,875

6. Israel 1,750

7. Kazakhstan - 1,750

8. Norway - 1,750

9. Macedonia - 1,750

10. Spain - 1,714.