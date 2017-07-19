10:10, 19 July 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan returns to Top 10 of European Cup season
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is back in the TOP-10 teams of the European Cup season, Sports.kz reports.
Yesterday in the second qualifying round of the Champions League Astana beat Spartak Jurmala 1:1.
After this game, Kazakhstan rose from 11th to 7th place in the ranking with a total of 1,750 points.
Israel is ahead of Kazakhstan by the total coefficient of five seasons - 17,875 against 15,625.
The full Top 10 looks as follows:
1. England - 2.285 points
2. Denmark - 2,000
3. Liechtenstein - 2,000
4. Azerbaijan, - 1.875
5. Cyprus - 1,875
6. Israel 1,750
7. Kazakhstan - 1,750
8. Norway - 1,750
9. Macedonia - 1,750
10. Spain - 1,714.