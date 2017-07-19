EN
What's trending:
    10:10, 19 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan returns to Top 10 of European Cup season

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is back in the TOP-10 teams of the European Cup season, Sports.kz reports.

    Yesterday in the second qualifying round of the Champions League Astana beat Spartak Jurmala 1:1.

    After this game, Kazakhstan rose from 11th to 7th place in the ranking with a total of 1,750 points.

    Israel is ahead of Kazakhstan by the total coefficient of five seasons - 17,875 against 15,625.

    The full Top 10 looks as follows:

    1. England - 2.285 points
    2. Denmark - 2,000
    3. Liechtenstein - 2,000
    4. Azerbaijan, - 1.875
    5. Cyprus - 1,875
    6. Israel 1,750
    7. Kazakhstan - 1,750
    8. Norway - 1,750
    9. Macedonia - 1,750
    10. Spain - 1,714.

     

    Sport Football Europe
