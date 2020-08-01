09:36, 01 August 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan reveals 1,289 new coronavirus cases
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,289 cases of coronavirus infection including 581 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):
Nur-Sultan city - 226/100
Almaty city - 211/107
Shymkent city - 26/13
Akmola region - 56/31
Aktobe region -24/11
Almaty region - 55/34
Atyrau region - 45/39
East Kazakhstan region - 111/34
Zhambyl region - 50/33
West Kazakhstan region - 76/46
Karaganda region - 110/27
Kostanay region - 64/26
Kyzylorda region - 16/13
Mangistau region - 32/8
Pavlodar region - 84/24
North Kazakhstan region - 64/7
Turkestan region - 39/28
To date, 90,367 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.