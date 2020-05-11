EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:01, 11 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reveals 47 new coronavirus cases, total at 5,207

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 10:35 p.m. May 11, 2020 Kazakhstan recorded 47 more coronavirus cases, the special website coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    15 new cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 1 in Karaganda region, 21 in Atyrau region, 4 in Kostanay region, 1 in Aktobe region, 3 in Turkestan region and 2 in West Kazakhstan region.

    As of now the total number of coronavirus infected patients in Kazakhstan rose to 5,207.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!