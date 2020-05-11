Kazakhstan reveals 47 new coronavirus cases, total at 5,207

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 10:35 p.m. May 11, 2020 Kazakhstan recorded 47 more coronavirus cases, the special website coronavirus2020.kz reads.

15 new cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 1 in Karaganda region, 21 in Atyrau region, 4 in Kostanay region, 1 in Aktobe region, 3 in Turkestan region and 2 in West Kazakhstan region.

As of now the total number of coronavirus infected patients in Kazakhstan rose to 5,207.