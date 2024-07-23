Kazakhstan reveals judo squad for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

10 judokas are to represent Kazakhstan at the 17th Paralympic Games to take place in Paris from August 28 to September 8, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

10 judokas are to represent Kazakhstan at the 17th Paralympic Games, with nine para athletes, featured in the top-8 of their categories, being awarded berths and one – Alfiya Tlekkabyl - a bipartite place.

Kazakhstan’s para judo squad will include: Women’s: Akmaral Nauatbek, 48kg (J2), Dayana Fedossova, 57kg (J2), Ayala Mereke, 70kg (J2), Zarina Raifova, 70kg (J2) and Alfiya Tlekkabyl (J1). Men’s: Yergali Shamei, 73kg (J1), Baurzhan Arstanbekov, 90kg (J1), Yerlan Utepov, 90kg (J1), Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov, 90kg (J2) and Galymzhan Smagulov, 90kg (J2).

Kazakhstan has so far earned a total of 32 Paralympic berths, including five in powerlifting, four in athletics, four in swimming, one in sitting volleyball, one in table tennis, three in taekwondo, two in canoe, two in shooting and 10 in judo.