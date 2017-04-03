Kazakhstan reveals plans for cargo transportation via Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to export over 450,000 tons of gas oil via the new Kuryk port and then through Azerbaijan and Georgia until late 2017, Head of Kazakhstan Railways National Company Kanat Alpysbayev told reporters in Baku.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the general meeting of the Union of Legal Entities of the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" association.



He noted that currently the work is underway to expand the line of cargoes transported through the port of Kuryk, and first of all, the export of goods from Kazakhstan is being considered, trend.az reports.



Also, the opportunities for the transportation of transit cargo, for example, raw sugar, in the volume of over 150,000-200,000 tons back to Uzbekistan before the end of the year through the Kuryk port are being worked out, he added.



Alpysbayev said that more than 15,000 tons of cargoes have been transported through the port of Kuryk so far.



"Until the end of the year, it is planned to transport about one million tons of cargoes in all directions," he said.



The first cargo arrived at the Baku International Sea Trade Port from Kazakhstan's new port Kuryk in Alat on March 25, 2017.



The Kuryk port with a total area of 40 hectares is located on the Trans-Caspian international transport route, which is of great importance for handling the cargo going via this route.



The new complex is located closer to the Baku port, than the Aktau port, through which transit was carried out previously. The voyage from Kuryk to Baku takes 18 hours.