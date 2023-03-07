EN
    09:11, 07 March 2023

    Kazakhstan reveals roster for Women's World Boxing Championships

    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reveals the roster for the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship which is set to start on March 15 in New Delhi, India, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

    Alua Balkibayeva (48 kg), Nazym Kyzaibai (50 kg), Zhazira Orakbayeva (52 kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (54 kg), Karina Ibragimova (57 kg), Rimma Volosenko (60 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (63 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (66 kg), Madina Nurshayeva (70 kg) and Valentina Khalzova (75 kg), Fariza Sholtai (81 kg), Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81 kg) will defend the country’s colors at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship.

    At the last IBA Women's World Boxing Championship held in Istanbul Kazakhstan grabbed five medals, including one silver and four bronze.


