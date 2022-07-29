EN
    14:20, 29 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reveals roster for World Athletics Junior U20 Championships 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Four athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships set to take place on August 1-6, 2022, Cali, Columbia, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation, four athletes from Kazakhstan will compete for medals at the World Athletics Junior U20 Championships 2022. Among them, Anastasia Rypakova (long jump), Igor Kossolapov (high jump), Yasmina Toksanbayeva (10,000m race walk), and Akbayan Nurmamet (1,500m race).



    Photo: facebook.com/qazathletics




