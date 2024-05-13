Kazakhstan reveals roster for World Judo Championships 2024

Head coach of the Kazakh women’s judo team Yerlan Alpysbayev announced the team’s roster for the 2024 edition of the World Judo Championships to be held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

Seven female judokas will defend the country’s colors, including Abiba Abuzhakynova and Galiya Tynbayeva under the 48 kg weight category.

Bakhyt Kusakbayeva will vie for top honors in 57 kg in individual and team events, while Esmigul Kuyulova will compete in 63kg, Yekaterina Tokareva in 70 kg, Aruna Zhangeldina in 78 kg, and Kamila Berlikash will represent Kazakhstan in 78 kg bouts.

The World Judo Championships will be held in Abu Dhabi between May 19 and 23. This event will be the last major stop on the tour to qualify for the Paris Olympics.