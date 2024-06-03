Kazakhstan reveals roster for WTT Contender Zagreb

Alan Kurmangaliyev, Zauresh Akasheva, Dastan Kenzhigulov and Aidos Kenzhigulov will defend the country’s colors at the WTT Contender Zagreb in Croatia on June 3-9, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

This year the WTT Contender Zagreb prize money is 80,000 US dollars.

Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, Jang Woojin of South Korea, Quadri Aruna, Shunsuke Togami, Simon Gauzy and other top table tennis players will vie for top honors at WTT Contender Zagreb.