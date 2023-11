Kazakhstan reveals roster of its 2016 Olympic wrestling team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The roster of the Kazakhstan national wrestling team for the upcoming 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has been announced, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Greco-Roman wrestling: Almat Kebispayev (59kg), Doszhan Kartikov (75kg) and Nurmakhan Tynaliyev (130kg).



Freestyle wrestling: Artas Sana (57kg), Galymzhan Usserbayev (74kg), Aslan Kakhidze (86kg), Mamed Ibragimov (97kg) and Daulet Shabanbai (125kg).



Women's wrestling: Zhuldyz Eshimova (48kg), Yekaterina Larionova (63kg), Elmira Syzdykova (69kg) and Guzel Manyurova (75kg).



The set of Olympic medals in wrestling will be up for grabs on August 14-21.