Kazakhstan reveals rosters for Biathlon World Cup event in Sweden

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The coaching staff of Kazakhstan’s biathlon team revealed rosters for the first stage of the 2021 Biathlon IBU World Cup in Östersund, Sweden, to take place from November 27 to December 5, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The women’s squad to represent Kazakhstan in the Östersund Biathlon World Cup 2021 includes Galina Bishnevskaya, Darya Klimina, Elizaveta Belchenko, and Ludmila Akhatova.

The Kazakh men’s biathlon team is made up of Aleksandr Mukhin, Vladislav Kireyev, and Danil Beletskiy.