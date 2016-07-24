Kazakhstan reveals rowing, canoeing team roster ahead of Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The roster of Kazakhstan's national rowing and canoe team for the upcoming 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has been approved recently.

11 rowers will represent Kazakhstan at the Rio Olympics.



The roster includes male rowers - Timur Khaidarov, Alexey Dergunov, Yevgeniy Alexeyev, Sergey Tokarnitskiy, Andrey Yerguchev, Ilya Golendov and Alexander Yemelyanov - and female rowers - Inna Klinova, Irina Podoinikova, Zoya Ananchenko and Nataliya Sergeyeva.