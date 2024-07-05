Kazakhstan reveals tennis team roster for Olympic Games 2024

The Kazakh Tennis Federation announced the men's and women's singles and doubles entries for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024, Kazinform News Agency learnt from its press service.

Elena Rybakina World No.4, Yulia Putinsteva World No. 34, Alexander Bublik World No.23 and Alexander Shevchenko World No. 58 will compete in the men’s and women’s singles events, while Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov will defend the country’s colors in the doubles’ events.

Notably, Alexander Shenchenko will for the first time represent Kazakhstan and play under the country’s flag.