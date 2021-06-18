Kazakhstan reveals women’s wrestling roster for Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has revealed the roster of its women’s wrestling team for the upcoming 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Three athletes are said to represent Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Olympics, including Valentina Islamova (50kg), Tatyana Amanzhol (53kg), and Elmira Syzdykova (76kg), in women’s wrestling.

A total of 288 athletes will vie in wrestling competitions at the Games.