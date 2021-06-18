EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:16, 18 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reveals women’s wrestling roster for Tokyo Olympics

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has revealed the roster of its women’s wrestling team for the upcoming 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Three athletes are said to represent Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Olympics, including Valentina Islamova (50kg), Tatyana Amanzhol (53kg), and Elmira Syzdykova (76kg), in women’s wrestling.

    A total of 288 athletes will vie in wrestling competitions at the Games.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!