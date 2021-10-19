Kazakhstan revises COVID-19 vaccination plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed at the session of the Kazakh Government how many Kazakhstanis had been immunized against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Government session, Minister Tsoi said the nationwide vaccination campaign is still underway. According to the revised vaccination plan, 11.4 million people are to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

It was added that to date over 8 million people in Kazakhstan had been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, that is 70.7% of eligible population or 42.7% of total population. The second component was administered to over 7.1 million people, that is 63% of eligible population or 38% of total population of the country.

Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 incidence rate had dropped by 17% in the past two weeks.