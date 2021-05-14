Kazakhstan Rhythmic Gymnastics Champs to take place

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will take place in Shymkent, the the National Olympic Committee’s official website reads.

It will be held between May 18 and May 21 to select the best athletes. 52 teams from all over the country are expected to vie for top honors. 250 will compete in individual all-around events, 61 teams will vie in all categories in group competitions.

The republican championships will be held without spectators with strict observance of all sanitary requirements.