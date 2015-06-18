EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:24, 18 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan rises in Global Peace Index

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has improved its standing by 16 positions in the updated Global Peace Index (GPI) produced annually by the non-profit think tank Institute for Economics and Peace.

    According to the updated version of the GPI, Kazakhstan moved up from the 103rd spot in 2014 to the 87th spot in 2015. Kazakhstan's neighbors Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are ranked 106th, 108th, 13th and 121st respectively. Ukraine and Russia plummeted to the 150th and 152nd spots accordingly. The U.S. is currently ranked 94th, while China is 124th. The GPI ranks the nations of the world according to their level of peacefulness. The index includes 162 independent states covering 99.6 per cent of the world's population.

    Tags:
    Russia Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Ukraine News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!