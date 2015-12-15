Kazakhstan rises in UN Human Development INDEX

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has climbed 14 spots up in the Human Development INDEX of the United Nations Organization, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

According to the 2015 Human Development Report, Kazakhstan is ranked 56th with a score of 0.788 between Bahamas and Barbados. Coming in at №50 are Kazakhstan's EEU partners - Belarus and Russia. Norway tops the rankings with a score of 0.944. Ranked at №2 is Australia. Switzerland settled for the third place. Denmark and the Netherlands are placed 4th and 5th accordingly. The Human Development INDEX features statistical data on life expectancy, education, income per capita indicators in almost 200 countries.